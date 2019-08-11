Tura girl wins gold at national fencing event

TURA: A nine-year-old girl from Tura brought laurels to the region by winning gold in the 4th Child Cup and 10th Mini National Fencing Championship held at Nasik city of Maharastra on Thursday, last.

Blessilla A Sangma of Tura’s Lower Babupara locality stole the show at the national fencing event for children by bagging gold at the event that witnessed participation of around 1500 child athletes from across the country.

Her mother Mayuri A Sangma said that she was ecstatic with the success of her daughter at such a major event and expressed hope it will act as a motivation for many young girls and boys in the field of sports.