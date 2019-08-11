Teachers allege denial of pay panel award

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers’ Association (KJDSTA) on Saturday said that the state government has not implemented the recommendations of the Fifth Pay Commission even though it had hiked the salaries of teachers.

The state government in January this year, decided to bring the teaching and non-teaching staff of deficit secondary schools under the ambit of the Fifth Pay Commission.

Speaking to reporters after the executive-cum-zonal meeting at the seminar hall of the State Central Library her, president of the association, Babu Kular Khongjirem, said that the meeting discussed the issue concerning the Fifth Pay Commission recommendations.

Besides, he said that

the teachers have demanded that the salary be released monthly instead of quarterly.

The Association urged the government to fulfil its assurance by releasing another 25 per cent of arrears as the second installment before Teachers’ Day.

With regard to the draft Meghalaya Service Rules of Aided Schools (Deficit), Khongjirem said the association will organise a workshop to solicit views and suggestions from the teachers.

The suggestions of the teachers on the service rules will be sent to the state government.

Khongjirem said that the meeting also resolved to felicitate former president and vice president ED Nongsiang and RS Marbaniang respectively during the general meeting of the association on August 22.

He also informed that the association will meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his official residence on August 14 to hand over a memorandum highlighting the pending issues of deficit teachers in the state.