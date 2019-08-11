Sushma’s affinity towards M’laya

SHILLONG: Late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj helped Meghalaya and the residents whenever there were pressing needs.

BJP leader and Cabinet Minister AL Hek citied an instance when Sushma helped the Meghalaya MBBS students studying abroad.

“The students were studying in China and Nepal and their degrees were not recognized by the MCI. I took a delegation of students to Delhi and sought her intervention”, Hek said.

According to Hek, Sushma had called the health secretary to ask MCI to conduct test for the students and it was carried out.

“It was a great help for the students”, Hek recollected.

Hek said she liked Shillong and people of the state.

“She used to call me Hok sab”, he said.

Hek said the former union minister was also instrumental in appointing Deputy Director (Administration) NEIGRIHMS, David Umdor as he was earlier deputed to Public Works Department.

When Sushma was health minister, she had visited Shillong especially to assess the progress of work in NEIGRIHMS.

Later, when Sushma was in the Opposition, she again visited Shillong and met party functionaries.