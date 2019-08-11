Sonia named interim Cong prez

NEW DELHI: As the evening wore on into night, Sonia Gandhi’s coterie trumped Rahul Gandhi’s young turks to appoint her as the interim Congress President.

The CWC — the highest decision-making body of the party, finally accepted Rahul’s resignation at its second meeting of the day.

Sonia Gandhi, who is ailing and had stepped down as party President in December 2017, will again head the party as an interim measure. Her name was announced at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

With all the five party sub-groups unitedly proposing Rahul Gandhi’s name as party chief, and Rahul refusing to go back on his decision, the mantle fell on Sonia again to shepherd the party. (IANS)