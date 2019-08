Raj Bhavan to be kept open

Raj Bhavan, Shillong will be kept open for the general public on August 14 and 15 (Wednesday and Thursday) from 5 pm to 7 pm on account of India’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations.

National awardee joins BJP

Rup Pariat, a recipient of national awards for his cultural and social activities, joined BJP on August 8 at the BJP party office in the city in the presence of David Kharsati, vice-president, Meghalaya.