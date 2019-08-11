MA’AMA becomes first Garo movie to win Nat’l Award

SHILLONG: Dominic Sangma has added one more feather to his cap after his film, MA’AMA, became the first Garo movie to win the National Award.

MA’AMA, which is Sangma’s first feature film, has been named the winner in the Best Garo Film category.

“It feels special because it is a sort of history. A Garo film will be on the list of National Film Awards forever. This is a proud moment for the state and especially for Garo people and the upcoming filmmakers,” Sangma told The Shillong Times.

The story of MA’AMA is a reflection of Sangma’s life. The director’s octogenarian father Philip Sangma has played himself. He recently won the Best actor award at Prag Cine Award 2019 in Guwahati.

The film, produced by Xu Jianshang, has travelled far and wide to be screened at international festivals.

Sangma wants to dream and make films in his own language ‘because in cinema, language is not a barrier.’