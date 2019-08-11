Lokayukta chief to visit Umroi to check airport anomalies

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Lokayukta will take up the alleged scam in GHADC on August 27 and the anti-graft panel chairperson, P K Musahary will visit Umroi airport the next day to assess the ground reality following the complaints of irregularities in the expansion of airport.

An official source said that while the CBI has been asked to probe the alleged corruption in the implementation of a scheme in GHADC, the police probe did not find anything wrong in the construction of Umroi airport.

The Meghalaya Lokayukta had earlier asked the DGP to probe the alleged corruption in the removal of clusters for the expansion of Umroi airport.

However, the Lokayukta did not accept the probe report.

A resident from Sylleiu Lar village in Umroi, Krongding Nongbsap, had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta regarding the matter. The chairperson of Meghalaya Lokayukta held a series of hearing in this regard.

The complainant had alleged that the contractor and engineer misappropriated funds while executing the works related to removal of cluster II and III obstacles for the expansion of Umroi airport. The allegation was that the work was done shabbily and there was no monitoring by the PWD officials. Regarding the GHADC scam, RTI activist Nilbath Ch Marak had filed a case with the Lokayukta informing that former Rongram MLA and current Asanang MDC Ismail R Marak withdrew Rs 1 crore without carrying out any works.

The complaint was that most of the projects were taken up by two local contractors, Nikseng A Sangma and Kubon Sangma and the money was also withdrawn by the duo on behalf of the MDC.