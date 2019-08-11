Independence Day run in Tura

TURA: The West Garo Hills district administration will organise an Independence Day run on August 14 in Tura as part of the country’s 72nd Independence Day celebrations.

Organised in collaboration with the District Sports Office, the run will be open to people of all age groups and will begin at 6am from the Chandmary playground up to PA Sangma stadium in Dakopgre.

It may be mentioned that running has become a major sporting event in and around Tura as more and more young boys and girls have taken it up as a hobby.

A group of enthusiastic runners have also formed the Tura Runners’ Club giving much awareness about the importance of running as an exercise for the body.