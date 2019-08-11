EC implements special summary revision

NONGSTOIN: With an aim to improve the election process in the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has implemented the ‘special summary revision of photo electoral rolls of intensive nature’ with respect to January 1, 2020 as the qualifying date.

The initiative was launched on Friday by Deputy Commissioner T Lyngwa at the conference hall of the DC Office in Nongstoin.

The programme was attended by representatives of political parties, EROs, members of the press, district heads and the election branch.

Lyngwa informed that the purpose of the summary is to ensure that no voter is left out. He said that the cooperation, dedication and support of all election machineries including political parties of the district will be essential for the summary revision to achieve the target before the qualifying date.

He informed that citizens can authenticate existing elector details by providing documents such as passport, driving license, Aadhar card, ration card or any documents approved by the ECI.

Citizens can also verify their details through the ‘voter helpline’ mobile app, NVSP portal or by visiting Common Service Centers (CSCs) in their villages.

“Students who are studying outside and persons with disabilities attaining the age of 18 years can enroll themselves in the electoral roll through mobile apps,” he added.

He also stressed upon the need for political parties to appoint Block Level Agents (BLAs) in polling stations,.

Meanwhile, S Warjri, EAC (Election) spoke about the election procedure and rules of election as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. ADV Shira, ADC West Khasi Hills, Nongstoin also spoke.