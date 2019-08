SHILLONG: The Commucratic People’s Party (CPP) apprised the secretary general of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterrres on allowing peace to stay among the different nations of the world.

The convener of CPP, Wansainbor Lyngwi said that the present administrations in different countries are very weak and voiced his concern on atrocities inflicted on innocent people.

The CPP also urged UN authorities to find a way to stop all these incidents.