Caver’s call to protect caves

SOHRA: Hanging gardens attract people for their beauty, but the “hanging gardens” found in caves are an eye-sore as these are mostly made up of garbage.

Noted cave explorer from the state Brian Daly Kharpran on Saturday called upon the people to protect caves which are a heritage asset. Filthy clothes, plastics were found dumped and hanging in the crevices inside caves.

He was speaking at an awareness programme, “Clean Sohra initiative,” at Maraikaphon, Sohra organised by the MATTI Cooperative Society.

The MATTI Cooperative Society also felicitated Kharpran and Professor Ashish Sinha (in absentia) who were responsible for immense research at Sohra that led to the naming of the Meghalayan Age recently.

Kharpran said Meghalaya has the most number of caves in the country, including the longest and the deepest.

Stating that International Commission on Stratigraphy has ratified the Meghalayan Age based on a stalagmite found in Mawmluh, he said, “Here is the responsibility towards protecting caves. Mawmluh cave is an international standard cave and it is an asset for the state.”

Mawmluh cave is a Global Stratotype Section and Point (GSSP) site for Meghalayan Age.

He added that the ratification by the Commission is an honour for Sohra and the state as a whole.

He informed that a researcher from California, Ashish Sinha, had approached Kharpran for information on stalagmites for research.

Kharpran told reporters that he took Sinha to Mawmluh cave. He informed that distinct rings could be seen when the stalagmite was sliced.

“The evidence from the stalagmite is very clear and very distinct. Hence, the Commission gave the name Meghalayan Age which began 4200 years ago,” he said.

The Meghalayan Age marked a period of drought for 200 years which was responsible for destroying the Greek, Egypt, Indus Valley and Mesopotamia civilisations.

The programme organised by MATTI also aimed at sensitising the locals on the urgent need to take steps for a clean and beautiful Sohra.

Syiem of Hima Sohra Paiem Freeman Syiem said the Hima Sohra is finding out ways and means to revive the beauty of Sohra.

He lauded the initiative of the headman of Maraikaphon for a clean locality. He said other localities would follow suit.