BSF, BGB exchange sweets, gifts on eve of Eid

SHILLONG: The personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) on Sunday exchanged sweets and gifts besides greeting each other on the eve of Eid Ul Adha, which will be observed on Monday.

The BSF was represented by the Commandant of the 30 Battalion, SR Khan while the BGB was represented by H Khan, company commander, Tamabil BGB in the presence of personnel from both the border guarding forces.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Mawlai and Opposition chief whip, PT Sawkmie has greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha

In a statement, he prayed and hoped that the magic of this Eid would bring lots of happiness in people’s life and fill their heart with peace, brotherhood and unity.

He also said that the festival imbibes the spirit of unity, co-existence between all communities and making sacrifices for the benefit of the people irrespective of caste, status and society.