Agri jobs have potential

By Ranjan K Baruah

We have different dreams and aspirations when it comes to our future and career. I have experienced that most of the students do not want to be in agricultural area when they are asked about their career choice. I have seen only a few students who are committed to working in the field of agriculture. Whenever it comes to agriculture then most of the students think that career in agriculture means doing farming. We must be aware that career in agriculture is not only limited to farming but there are many other options.

We are going to publish about few areas where our young people may get involved. We have published about courses related to agriculture which are available in different agricultural universities. In today’ edition we are not publishing about regular courses like BSc Agriculture but we will talk about different skill training related to agriculture.

Agriculture and allied activities account for about 15.7 per cent of the country’s GDP and is estimated to employ about 124.7 million people as cultivators and 106.8 million as agricultural labour (Census 2001). Besides, the agriculture industry employs a large number of people in the organised and the unorganised sector, the data pertaining to the same is, however, not available. Based on the assumptions of Food Grain Production and Manpower required to handle the total produce, the same is derived at (0.20 Million) for organised and (1.95 Million) for unorganised sector.

When it comes to skill training in India then Agriculture Skill Council of India comes to limelight. It works towards capacity building by bridging gaps and upgrading skills of farmers, wage workers, self-employed and extension workers engaged in organised / unorganised segments of agriculture and allied sectors.

ASCI is contributing to nation building through skill development in agriculture, especially at a time when the country’s agriculture is experiencing stagnant growth, exodus of quality manpower to other sectors, changing climate with increased variability in production parameters and transformations in international agriculture markets that are especially too much subsidised challenging the competitiveness of Indian agriculture.

ASCI has taken upon itself the responsibility of transforming Indian Agriculture through developing the skills of country’s manpower in emerging areas of agriculture. With the development of 169 Qualification Packs, ASCI has covered segments: Farm Mechanization and Precision Farming, Agri-Information Management, Dairy Farm Management, Poultry Farm Management, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Post-Harvest Supply Chain Management, Forestry & Agro Forestry, Watershed Management, Amenity Horticulture & Landscaping, Production Horticulture, Seeds Industry, Soil Health Management Commodity Management, Agri Entrepreneurship & Rural Enterprises and other allied . Eligibility differs from courses to course. For the training institutes and their locations aspirants may visit the official websites of the council or skill missions.

Update:

Acumen Fellowship Program 2020: Acumen is inviting applications for its Acumen Fellowship Program 2020 from dedicated leaders who have an entrepreneurial mindset, attitude and approach towards tackling injustice or poverty. The selected cohort of fellows will go on a year-long training dedicated towards self-development and self-enhancement. It is offered by ‘Acumen’ which is a global community, founded in 2001 is offering this fellowship to extraordinary leaders who work for social transformation and equip them with capabilities to positively transform the society. Any working professional from any area of work, working in any sector (government, non-government, NGO, corporate etc.) and is dedicated for the eradication of poverty and injustice, social change and self-enhancement can apply. Interested may apply before August 11.

KVPY Fellowships: The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science. The objective of the program is to identify students with talent and aptitude for research; help them realize their academic potential; encourage them to take up research careers in Science, and ensure the growth of the best scientific minds for research and development in the country. Aspirants may apply before August 19.

