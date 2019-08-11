ADC issues notice to truck owners

SHILLONG: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Amlarem Civil Sub-Division, has issued a notice to the owners of trucks that have been left along National Highway 40 (Dawki-Bakur-Tamabil) to come forth and claim their vehicles within 10 days of the publication of this notice.

The registration numbers of the trucks are ML05-A-6700, AS19-C-8965, AS01-BC-4473, ML05-N-0459, AS01-EC-4683, AS01-AC-6874, AS01-S-0737, AS01-BC-2738, AS01-C-7421, AS09-AC-5967, AS01-Z-7365, AS01-C-3315, AS01-Q-2259, ML10-A-9168, ML05-D-5168, ML10 6081, ML05-L-0844, AS24 7002, TR01-D-1747 and WB51-A-1497.

According to the notice, the trucks which have been stranded along National Highway 40, for almost a year now and have become a nuisance to commuters.

The ADC said that any claims made after the given period or without relevant paperwork will not be entertained.