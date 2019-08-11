3 more Assam Cong leaders join BJP

GUWAHATI: In a further setback to the Congress, three more leaders of the grand old party, including former minister and six-time MLA, Gautam Roy and former Rajya Sabha MP, Santiuse Kujur, joined BJP on Sunday.

Hiranya Bhuyan, president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress and the party candidate from Tezpur in the 2016 Assembly polls, also joined BJP in the presence of state party president, Ranjit Dass and Assam minister and NEDA convener, Himanta Biswa Sarma at the party’s office here.

The development comes just two days after former Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha, Bhubaneswar Kalita joined BJP in New Delhi.

Apparently, the leaders have cited lack of leadership in the Congress as the major reason for quitting the party and joining BJP.

State party president, Dass welcomed all the three leaders to the BJP hoping that they would embrace the party’s ideals and vision in the coming days.

Speaking to the media later, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the trend of leaders of not just Congress but other parties augurs well for the BJP’s prospects in the 2021 Assembly elections.

“Looking at the developments, more are likely to join BJP in the coming days. However, here I would like to say that those who have joined BJP must embrace its character of nationalism and work for the society at large. Those who hope to take something from the party may not be able to blend with its ideals,” Sarma said.

Kujur, who belongs to the tea community, said he was impressed by BJP’s work ethic and development-oriented goals both in the state of Assam and the country over the years.