Youths must have passion to change, says CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Friday youngsters in today’s age must have the “fire and passion” and they should believe that they can make the difference in the world.

“I have always been motivated by youngsters who speak with passion and I always tell them to have fire and passion inside them, listening to such fine speakers is also what drives me,” Sangma said at the platinum jubilee celebrations of The Shillong Times here on Friday.

He added that doing things and taking up responsibilities to make a difference starts from oneself.

The chief minister informed that the Urban Affairs Department is coming up with new bungalows to ensure that different aspects of building bylaws and sustainability are included.

Advocating the need to have a vigilant Press, Sangma said that he has always taken constructive criticism of the media positively and that they strengthen democracy. The mistakes and the shortcomings once highlighted can be rectified, he added.

The government is also planning beautification of the city by painting old buildings. Besides, it is in discussions with the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner for identifying pilot projects for rejuvenation of streams and rivers in the city.

Sangma said the state’s water policy will be launched during a national conference to be held in the city soon. Praising the newspaper, Sangma said the newspaper has been advocating the cause of the people of the region for 75 years.

Mumbai environmentalist and UN awardee Afroz Shah said people talk a lot about themselves, their families, their house and their vehicles but they also need to talk about other things which do not belong to them.

Stating that voiceless species are at the mercy of human beings, the environmentalist said even the richest person in the world, Bill Gates, is now constructing toilets in slums.

The former Editor and proprietor of The Shillong Times, Manas Chaudhuri, said the newspaper would be happy to pick up issues concerning the people and the newspaper would continue to play its role to keep the city and the state clean.

He also informed that the firm has planned a programme in New Delhi, Guwahati and Tura to celebrate the platinum jubilee celebrations of the newspaper.