Systematic Review of departmental schemes on regular basis in SWGH

TURA: In an effort to improve the system of governance and service delivery system in the district, the Deputy Commissioner’s Systematic Review of implementation of schemes projects is being conducted regularly by South West Garo Hills District Administration since the month of February 2019 for effective implementation of departmental schemes and programmes in the district.

The systematic review of such schemes and projects is followed up with field visits to the respective project sites at least once a week.

As part of this exercise, the ongoing schemes under PWD (Roads) Ampati Division and Barengapara Division and schemes under MePDCL including implementation of Saubhagya were reviewed in a meeting chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, S.C. Laloo on Friday.

While reviewing the ongoing road projects under State & Centrally sponsored schemes, including PMGSY, SPF and RIDF, EE PWD (Roads) Ampati Division, B. Thongni highlighted the projects that are in progress and those nearing completion and also the problems like delay in execution of works due to rainy season and pending bills.

The PWD officials were informed that after completion of 80% of the projects, inspection would be carried out where photo of the site would be taken and uploaded into new technology app with GPS tagging which has been activated since last month, which would then be further discussed in the next review meeting.

In addition to the review of road projects, the aspects of road safety was discussed during the meeting, where in the PWD (Roads) were asked to take up measures to prevent road accidents and to install road signs in accident prone areas. Road damages caused by overloaded trucks plying across the district and the need to restrict overloading beyond the permissible limit were also discussed in the meeting.

Encouraging the district machineries and all stakeholders, S C Laloo stressed on the importance of proper coordination between PWD & MePDCL departments while performing their duties in order to bring development close to people.