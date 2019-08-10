Speakers voice different issues in ST platinum jubilee event

SHILLONG: Kaushik Deka, journalist and one of the speakers at The Shillong Times Platinum Jubilee celebrations, said that North East has not promoted itself much.

Stating that Delhi is not partial and the problem is not lying with Delhi, Deka said, “People from the North East move around in groups and we don’t mingle much. We are little less hard working, we have no killer instinct.”

Deka said the people from North East should promote the Northeastern region which is known for its healthy food habits and fashion sense.

He said North East is blessed with natural resources and the people in the region should not blame Delhi all the time.

Another speaker, Mark Stone Laitphlang, entrepreneur said clarity is important to be an entrepreneur. Before jumping into the entrepreneurship bandwagon, one must have clarity on what one wants to achieve.

He observed that an entrepreneur should make a difference and it is important to get support of the community.

Afroz Shah, an advocate based in Mumbai and an environmentalist said voiceless species are at the mercy of humans.

Shah was in Shillong to clean the Umkaliar river on Thursday to kick start the year-long Platinum Jubilee celebration.

