Shillong Declaration to address plight of citizens

SHILLONG: The 22nd National Conference on e-Governance has adopted a 10 point Shillong Declaration to improve citizens’ experience with government service.

The two-day conference ended on Friday.

The Centre and state governments would collaborate to improve the citizens’ experience with government services by promoting timely implementation of India Enterprise Architecture (IndEA).

As per the resolution, efforts will be made to consolidate the plethora of successful state level e-Governance projects and domain-based projects with a focus to replicate them as a common application software with configurable features.

The conference further adopted a resolution to ensure improvement in ease of living and ease of doing business by making a

big shift in the role of government from ‘Service Provider to Service Enabler’, thus moving from development of applications to making available public digital platforms where multiple competitive applications can be developed.

It was also decided that steps would be taken to further improve connectivity in North Eastern states by addressing the issues and challenges of telecommunications connectivity at grassroot level and formulate and implement a comprehensive telecom development plan.

Another resolution was that steps would be taken to enhance the activities of Electronics Sector Skill Council in North Eastern states and explore the possibility for opening an electronics skill center in Shillong.

It was also decided to promote use of e-Office and move towards less paper in state secretariats in the Northeastern states and at the district level offices besides improving the quality of delivery of e-services in the North East.

The conference also adopted a resolution to develop India as a global cloud hub and facilitate development of government applications and databases on Cloud by default besides adopting emerging technologies for finding e-Governance solutions.

Another resolution was to promote the Digital India Projects with focus on Smart Cities and Smart Villages through Startups and Smart Entrepreneurship

Secretary, DARPG, K.V. Eapen and Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew highlighted the advantage of e-governance.