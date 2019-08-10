NLFT(SD) signs MoS with Centre

GUWAHATI: A memorandum of settlement (MoS) has been signed with National Liberation Front of Twipra led by Sabir Kumar Debbarma (NLFT-SD) of Tripura by the Government of India and Government of Tripura in New Delhi on Saturday.

The MoS was signed by Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (North East) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Kumar Alok, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Tripura and Sabir Debbarma and Kajal Debbarma of NLFT(SD).

The NLFT was been responsible of violent activities including 317 insurgency-related incidents in Tripura in which 28 security personnel and 62 civilians lost their lives during 2005-2015.

.