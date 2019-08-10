News Capsule

Prayer

The Eid Ul Azha congregational prayer will be held on Monday subject to sighting of the moon at 9 am in the Mawprem Eidgah field. The prayer will be led by Janab Maulana Aftab Ahmed Azad.

Office bearers

In a general meeting Shree Shree Rajasthani Durga Puja Samiti, Shillong elected Ajay Agarwal as president, secretary-Anil Bajaj, treasurer as Suraj Jasrasaria along with hoard of executive members.

Unclaimed body

An unknown person was admitted at Shillong Civil Hospital, Male Surgical Ward on July 31. The patient passed away on August 6, and his body is lying unclaimed in the hospital morgue. Relatives are requested to collect the body from the morgue within three days, failing of which it will be send for disposal by the Shillong Municipal Board, an official statement issued here said.

Dry day

The entire East Khasi Hills district has been declared dry day on August 15 on account of Independence Day, Deputy Commissioner of the district informed here on Friday.

Pension Adalat

The Finance (Pension Cell) Department along with the Accountant General will organise a Nation Wide Pension Adalat, at the Yojana Bhavan Auditorium, Main Secretariat on August 23 from 10:30 am to 3 pm, an official statement informed on Saturday.