NEHU Inter college tournament concludes

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The final matches of the NEHU Inter College Badminton, Table Tennis and Chess Tournament came to an end on Friday, a release issued here informed.

In Badminton, Men’s category, St. Anthony’s College defeated NEHU team by 3-0 and became the champion, while in the Women’s category St. Anthony’s defeated Shillong College by 2-0 and lifted the championship trophy.

In the Men’s category of Table Tennis tourney, St. Anthony’s College came out triumphant against St. Edmund’s College and bagged the title.

In the Women’s category Shillong College defeated St. Edmund’s College and clinched the trophy.

St. Edmund’s College became the winners of the Chess Tournament, whereas St. Anthony’s College lifted the runners-up trophy.

In the closing ceremony of the tournament, MBG Momin, Senior Medical Officer & In-charge, Health Center, NEHU graced the occasion as chief guest and awarded the prizes to the winning teams.

Speaking on the ocassion, N Das, Assistant Director (Sports), NEHU informed that the university will try to send maximum number of skilled and talented teams for the Inter University Tournament 2019-20 which is organised by several universities under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.