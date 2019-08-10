KSU asks USTM to reserve seats for state students

NONGPOH: A delegation of KSU members on Friday met the chancellor of the University of Science and Technology University (USTM) in Killing, Ri Bhoi, urging him to give priority to students from Meghalaya, especially when results were delayed in NEHU.

The delegation, which was led by KSU president Ferdynald K Kharmkamni and assistant secretary of KSU education cell Pynshailang Rani, brought up various issues related to the welfare of the students from Meghalaya.

The NEHU delayed results of different examinations which may create trouble for some students in getting admission in the USTM. “The union had asked the authority to allot seats for the students from Meghalaya,” Rani stated.

The union had also asked for reduction of fees for underprivileged students.

Chancellor M Hoque assured the union that efforts will be taken to meet the demands and needs of the students.

The KSU had also sought the intervention of the chancellor to correct the name of freedom fighter Tirot Sing Syiem, which was spelled incorrectly in one of the monuments at the campus.