Independence Day run in Tura

TURA: West Garo Hills district administration is organizing an Independence Day Run on August 14th morning in Tura as part of the country’s 72ndIndependence day celebrations.

Organised by the District Sports Office, the run is open to people of all age groups and will start at 6 AM from the Chandmary playground up to P A Sangma stadium at Dakopgre.

It is worth mentioning that running has become a major sporting event in and around Tura as more and more young boys and girls take it up as a hobby. Already, a group of enthusiastic runners have formed the Tura Runners Club giving much awareness about the importance of running as an exercise for one’s body.