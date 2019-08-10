Gully Boy bags best film at Melbourne fest

Gully Boy, which served as a voice for most struggling hip-hop artistes in India, has been honoured with the best film award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

After winning the award on Thursday night, Zoya Akhtar, director of Gully Boy, said: “I am so excited. I am not going to forget this evening. This is my first award in the capacity of a producer.

“‘Gully Boy was our first production. This is a good start. No one makes a movie alone and this wouldn’t be possible without my producers, my co-writer, my incredible actors and every member of my cast and crew. As many as 54 invincible artistes worked on this album. I owe this night to all of them.”

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das Bulbul Can Sing won the best indie film, while best director was given to Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun.

Tabu walked away with the best actress award for the crime thriller. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, won the best actor honour for Super Deluxe.

Upon receiving her award, Tabu said: “It’s my first time in Australia but I will remember it for the rest of my life. Thank you Sriram for writing this for me. This character is a catalyst for change of roles for women that are being written and will be written in future. Thank you for trusting me with this character.” (IANS)