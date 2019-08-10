Deficit teachers reiterate demand for 5th Pay Commission awards

SHILLONG: The Khasi Jaintia Deficit School Teachers’ Association (KJDSTA) rued that the state government had not implemented the recommendations of the Fifth Pay Commission even though the government hiked the salaries of teachers.

It may be mentioned that the state government on January this year decided to include the teaching and non-teaching staff of deficit secondary schools under the ambit of the Fifth Pay Commission.

Speaking to reporters after holding the executive cum zonal meeting at the seminar hall of the State Central Library on Saturday, president of the association, Babu Kular Khongjirem said the meeting discussed issue concerning the Fifth Pay Commission recommendations.

Besides discussing the Fifth Pay recommendations, he said the teachers had demanded that the salary should be released monthly instead of a quarterly basis which has led to financial struggles in the families.

However, the Association urged the government to keep the assurance on the pending arrear by releasing another 25 pc as the 2nd installment before the next Teachers’ day.

With regard to the draft Meghalaya Service Rules of Aided Schools (Deficit), Khongjirem said the association would organize a workshop wherein views and suggestions of the teachers would be taken.

The suggestions of the teachers on the service rules will be sent to the state government.

Khongjirem said that the meeting also resolved to felicitate former president and vice-president, ED Nongsiang and RS Marbaniang respectively during the general meeting of the association on August 22.

He also informed that the association would meet the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his official residence on August 14 to hand over a memorandum highlighting the pending issues of deficit teachers in the state.