Coffee table book on e-Governance released

SHILLONG: Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY), released a coffee table book on e-Governance projects in Meghalaya by NIC during the 22nd National Conference on e-Governance which concluded at Shillong on Saturday.

The book was released in the presence of DC Misra, Senior Deputy Director General, and Timothy Dkhar, Deputy Director General & State Informatics Officer, NIC Meghalaya.