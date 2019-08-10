Civil sub-division committee meets CM

SHILLONG: The Demand Committee for Rongjeng Civil Sub-Division submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at his residence on Friday.

The committee was accompanied by local MLA Jim Sangma.

During their meeting, the committee reminded the state government of the demand that has been pending since 1972.

In a press statement, the publicity secretary of the committee, Newin M. Sangma, said the chief minister supported the demand of the committee and gave a positive response to it.

The committee expressed administrative problems, like securing birth and death certificates, at the district headquarters of Williamnagar.

The Dambo Rongjeng block has a total population of 52,584 as per the 2011 census.