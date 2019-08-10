Assam Rifles arrest NSCN (K-YA) leader

GUWAHATI: Based on specific information regarding presence of cadres of NSCN (K-YA) faction, troops of Assam Rifles launched an operation at Project Colony, Zunheboto in Nagaland on August 7 and apprehended a cadre of NSCN (K-YA).

The apprehended cadre has been identified as self-styled Captain Hito Sumi (27), son of Nighoshe Sumi of Litsami village, Zunheboto.

A 9 mm pistol with magazine has been recovered from the militant who has been handed over to Zunheboto police Station for further investigation.