2 ULFA (I) militants arrested ahead of I-Day

GUWAHATI: Security forces in Upper Assam have scaled up its operations in the run-up to Independence Day, leading to the arrest of two active cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) at Mangaon Tekri in Tinsukia.

The operation, based on specific inputs from sources, was launched by the Army and Assam Police earlier this week

The apprehended ULFA (I) cadres have been identified as “SS Corporal” Polo Asom alias Rohit Kuli of Sadiya district and “SS Pvt” Ridip Asom alias Pranab Jyok Baruah of Dhemaji district, a statement issued here said.

Polo Asom has been active since 2011 while Ridip Asom has been active since 2019.

Two live Chinese-made hand grenades were seized from their possession.

The insurgents along with recovered grenades were handed over to police for further investigation.

The Army has stepped up security ahead of Independence Day to counter the insurgent groups from disrupting peace in Upper Assam

AR seizure

Troops of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics department, Mizoram, apprehended two persons, including a resident of Bangladesh, with arms from Chhinga Veng, Aizawl on Wednesday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Lalhmangaiha, 24, from Lanwgtalai, Mizoram and his accomplice as Limona, 31, a resident of Bangladesh.

During the search operation, 199 live rounds of .22 ammunition were recovered.

The two persons along with the recovered ammunition have been handed over to Aizawl police for investigation.