Youngsters need to have fire in the belly: Conrad

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that youngsters in today’s age must have fire in the belly and passion and they should believe that they can make the difference in the world

Speaking at the inauguration of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of The Shillong Times here on Friday, Sangma said that the newspaper has been advocating the cause of the people of the region for 75 glorious years.

Congratulating the various speakers who spoke during the occasion the Chief Minister said, “I have always been motivated by youngsters who speak with passion and I always tell them to have fire and passion inside them, listening to such fine speakers is also what drives me.”

He also said that in times when everyone is focused only on the self and forget the importance of co-existence it is also important to realize that doing things and taking up responsibilities to make a difference starts within oneself.

The Chief Minister also informed that the Urban Affairs department is coming up with new By Laws to ensure that the different aspects of the Building By Laws and sustainability issues are included.

Advocating the need to have a vigilant Press, Sangma said that he had always taken constructive criticism of the media positively and that they had strengthened democracy. “The mistakes and the shortcomings once highlighted can be rectified,” he added.

He also informed that Government wants to start a movement in the city as Shillong despite being such a beautiful city has number of buildings which are in mess and not painted. He said giving coat of paint to these buildings would make the city more beautiful

He also informed that the Government was holding discussions with the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioners for identifying some pilot projects for rejuvenation of water along different streams and rivers in the city

The Chief Minister also dwelt at length about various schemes and programmes which have been launched by the State Government to encourage and support young entrepreneurs in the state

Talking about water policy, he said that the policy would be launched by the Meghalaya Government during a national conference which will be held in the city shortly

Mumbai environmentalist and United Nations awardee, Afroz Shah said that people talk a lot about themselves, their families, their house and their vehicles but they also need to talk about other things of the world which do not belong to them

Stating that voiceless species are at the mercy of human beings, he added that even the richest person in the world, Bill Gates is now constructing toilets in poor and slum areas.

The former Editor and proprietor of The Shillong Times, Manas Chaudhuri said that the newspaper would be happy to pick up issues concerning the people and the newspaper would continue to play its role to keep the city and the state clean,

He also informed there was plan to hold a programmer=each in New Delhi, Guwahati and even Tura to celebrate the platinum jubilee celebrations of the newspaper

—