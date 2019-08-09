WGH BJP condoles Sushma Swaraj’s death

TURA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Garo Hills has condoled the sudden death of former Union Minister, Late Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday.

A condolence meeting was held at the party’s regional office in Tura in which party leaders including General Secretary Pramod Koch, GHADC MDC Bhupen Hajong, senior BJP leader Anil Hajong, District President Pesath A Sangma and others attended.

“We express our profound grief and sorrow at this tragic time. Her death is a huge loss not only to the BJP but also to the entire women society in particular and the nation in general,” the party said in its condolence message.