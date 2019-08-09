Two dead, one injured on Mawlai bypass

SHILLONG: A bike rider and a pillion rider died on the spot while another pillion rider received injuries after the bike dashed against the side of the bridge guard wall at Mawlai bypass on Thursday at 5 am.

Police identified the rider as Badondor Shabong (21) and the pillion rider as Darihun L. Nongpiur (26) while the second pillion rider, Lebarius Dkhar (19) was shifted to Shillong Civil Hospital by 108 EMRI and admitted for further treatment.

The accident took place at Mawlai bypass when the bike (ML05 J 8110) was proceeding from Mawiong towards Mawlai Mawtawar.

On reaching the Mawlai bypass bridge it dashed against the right side of the guard wall leading to the death of Shabong and Nongpiur.

Inquest has been conducted on the bodies in presence of their respective relatives and other formalities have been observed at the police outpost.

Both the bodies were removed to Shillong Civil Hospital by police mortuary van and kept at the morgue.

Since the cause of death is suspected to be accidental in nature the relatives of both the deceased have requested for post mortem exemption and hence other formalities will be observed after receiving the exemption order passed by the magistrate.