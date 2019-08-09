‘Resourceful NE must promote itself’

SHILLONG: Kaushik Deka, a Delhi-based senior journalist, on Friday said the people from North East should promote the North Eastern region which is known for healthy food habits and fashion sense.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of Platinum Jubilee celebration of The Shillong Times at U Soso Tham auditorium here.

He said North East is blessed by nature there is enough water and resources and the people in North East should not blame Delhi all the time.

He observed that Delhi was not partial and problem was not lying with Delhi. Stating that North East has not promoted itself much, he said, “People from the North East move around in groups and don’t mingle much. We are little less hard working; we have no killer instinct.”

He urged people to promote the North East in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mark Stone Laitphlang, an entrepreneur who has made a mark, said clarity of goal was important to be a successful entrepreneur. “Before jumping into the entrepreneurship bandwagon, one must have clarity on what one wants to achieve,” he said.

He observed that an entrepreneur should make a difference and important to get support of the community.

Afroz Shah, an advocate and environment activist based in Mumbai said voiceless species are at the mercy of humans.

Shah was in Shillong to clean the Umkaliar river on Thursday to kick-start the year-long Platinum Jubilee celebration of the newspaper.