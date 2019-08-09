Pak bans Indian films in aftermath of Article 370 abrogation

Pakistan has banned Indian films from being screened in cinemas across the nation, its government announced on Thursday.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, claimed this action was in retaliation to India’s abrogation of the Constitution’s Article 370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to have a separate constitution, a state flag and autonomy over the internal administration. This is not the first time Pakistan has banned Indian films. Apart from refusing release of various Indian films regularly on grounds of censorship, Pakistan has been refusing release of Indian films — particularly Bollywood products — almost every time the political atmosphere between the two nations becomes tense.

In recent times, Pakistan has banned various Hindi films owing to different reasons. While Raazi, Aiyyari, and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran are among films to have been banned owing to what Pakistan felt was politically objectionable content, Mulk was banned because the country’s censor board felt the film’s portrayal of Muslims in India was not right. Pad Man, Veere Di Wedding, and Pari have been among other films refused a release in Pakistan even at normal times.

Talking to the media outside Parliament House on Thursday, Awan claimed her government was making various efforts to highlight the current Kashmir situation internationally.

These include consultations at the United Nations by Pakistan’s Representative Maleeha Lodhi, and contacting heads of governments of other countries, besides diplomatic engagements, reports dunyanews.tv. (IANS)