‘No plan to withdraw Article 371 from NE’

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh on Thursday downplayed apprehensions that abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir will have adverse effect on the Northeastern states which enjoy special privileges and status.

Talking to media persons here, Singh said that Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted in Parliament that repeal of Article 370 will have no bearing on Article 371 in place in some of the states.

“The two are different and connotation and implication of Article 371 is different,” he said even as he made it clear that the Union government has no plans or intentions to make any alterations in Article 371 which is going to stay as it is.

Meanwhile, Singh also castigated Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for his comments) “paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be bought).”

Azad had made the remark over the recent video of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacting and having lunch with the locals of Shopian in Jammu & Kashmir.

Singh said that the Congress leader’s statement should be condemned adding that he had not expected a seasoned leader like Azad to question the integrity, character and conviction of the people of J&K.