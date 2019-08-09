MFA invites job application

Shillong: The Meghalaya Football Association invites AFC D Licence coaches, Grassroots Leaders Course graduates and retired footballers to apply to work on matchdays of the second edition of the ongoing Meghalaya Baby League at the Shillong, Smit and Mawngap centres. There are openings for 8 D Licence coaches (4 in Shillong, 2 in Smit and 2 in Mawngap) and 24 Grassroots Leaders (12 in Shillong, 6 in Smit and 6 in Mawngap). Former players are also encouraged to apply. Those interested in applying should submit their details at the office of the MFA in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, or via email at [email protected] by Saturday.