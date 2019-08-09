MDA to meet after Aug 15 to decide on Speaker’s post

No agreement in allotting post to UDP: Thomas

SHILLONG: The MDA will meet after August 15 to decide on the post of new Assembly Speaker.

NPP MLA and adviser to the chief minister Thomas Sangma said on Thursday that there is a need to discuss the matter in the MDA forum.

“We want to hold a meeting with the MDA partners after August 15”, he said.

Sangma said the meeting will be held once the chief minister and the coalition partners are free.

To a question, Sangma said there was no official agreement to allot the post of Speaker to the UDP.

He, however, said since the Speaker’s post is vacant after the death of UDP leader Donkupar Roy, it is natural that the post will go to the UDP.

To a query, the NPP leader ruled out that the party will demand the post of the Speaker.

The UDP leader Bindo Lanong said the party has two able candidates, Metbah Lyngdoh and Lahkmen Rymbui for the post of the Speaker.

“But in case they are not willing, we will decide what to do in due course of time”, he said.

According to Lanong, the Speaker’s post on all accounts should be with the UDP as Donkupar Roy was from the UDP.