MCA U-19 fitness trials

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cricket Association shall conduct a fitness, strength and conditioning trials for the Under-19 age category players at JN Stadium complex, on August 9 and 10, 2019 from 8 AM onwards for 2019-20 season. All players of this age category shortlisted by respective district association affiliated to MCA including all those players already registered with BCCI in U-19 age category and also those registered with BCCI in U-16 age category but are above 16 years of age as on September 1, 2019 will have to attend this camp to be eligible for next round of selection. For further information contact Shining Lyngdoh, Manager Cricket Operations MCA, during office hours.