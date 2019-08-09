KSU delegation flags Meghalaya students’ issues before USTM Chancellor

NONGPOH: Taking significant step for ensuring justice in the interest of the students who are pursuing their higher studies at the University of Science and Technology University (USTM), Killing, Ri Bhoi District, the delegation of Khasi Students’ Union, North Khasi Hills met the Chancellor of the University on Friday to discuss on various issues pertaining to students from Meghalaya.

The delegation of KSU, which was led by Ferdynald K Kharmkamni, President of the KSU, NKHD and Pynshailang Rani, Asst. Secretary of the Education Cell of the KSU t met M. Hoque, the Chancellor of the USTM.

During the meeting, KSU took up various issues regarding the welfare of Meghalaya students who were pursuing their higher studies at the university and also urged the university authority to meet the grievances of the student if arise in the future.

Speaking to the media, Pynshailang Rani said that, the delegation had met the chancellor to discuss on the grievances usually meted by the students especially the union had asked the university authority to give priority to Meghalaya students in term of admission and other facilities, if needed.

“It is in the light of the day, that the North Eastern Hill University which one of the major university in the state had delayed declaring results of different examination which may create trouble for some students in getting admission in the USTM university for pursuing higher studies, in which the Union had asked the authority to allot seat for the students from Meghalaya”, Rani stated.

He also said that, the union had also sought the cooperation with the authority of the USTM to consider waiving fees of under privileged students.

However, the Chancellor M. Hoque had also expressed his pleasure and excitement on the visit of the KSU delegation to the university and also assured all effort to meet the demand and the need for the students who are studying in the university and also to those who wish to take admission in the university.

The KSU had also sought the intervention of the chancellor to correct the name of the Freedom Fighter of the State U Tirot Sing Syiem which is erroneously spelled in one of the monuments at the university, to which the USTM university authority apologized for the mistake and agreed to correct it.