Jaitley in AIIMS ICU; PM, Shah visit hospital

NEW DELHI: Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he had complained of uneasiness and weakness and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), a hospital official said.



“… He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable,” Aarti Vij, Chairman of AIIMS’ Media and Protocol Division, said in a statement.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other top BJP leaders visited the hospital to inquire about his condition.



A senior AIIMS doctor told IANS that Jaitley was admitted to the cardiology department at 10 a.m. “for a medical check-up” and was being monitored by a team comprising an endocrinologist, a nephrologist and a cardiologist.



Jaitley’s family members are present at the VIP room of the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre in AIIMS.

IANS