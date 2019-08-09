Inter Milan sign Lukaku

Madrid: Italian powerhouse Inter Milan have signed Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku on a five-season contract, the team announced on Thursday.The 26-year-old’s move from Manchester United came on the transfer deadline day of English footbal. “Romelu Lukaku has officially joined Inter,” the Serie A side said in a statement.Lukaku seemed to have fallen out of favour with United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who did not give him a single minute of playing time in the side’s pre-season games. (IANS)