House panel seeks info on medical compensation to Agnes, Amita

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment has asked the additional secretary of the Law department to submit a report to it within a week on the medical reimbursement of two social activists — Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma — who were brutally attacked in Jaintia Hills last year when they were inquiring about illegal coal mining in the district.

Chairman of the Committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said that Meghalaya DGP

R Chandranathan was also summoned by the Committee which has sought an update on the status of the case.

“Police have told us that the case is at the charge-sheeting stage,” Lyngdoh said.

As far as compensation of the two victims is concerned, the Committee has asked the additional secretary to report to it within a month on whether medical reimbursement has been paid to them.

Agnes Kharshiing was seriously injured after she was attacked by unidentified persons in East Jaintia Hills. Kharshiing received severe head injuries in the attack.

The activist has been raising her voice against the rampant coal smuggling in the Jaintia Hills region for the last few years.