Hasim Amla retires from intl cricket

Johannesburg: Hashim Amla has called time on an international career that began in 2004.

Amla, whose last international match came at the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, made his Test debut nearly 15 years ago. He ends his time as a South Africa player having represented his nation in 124 Tests, 181 ODIs and 44 T20Is.

The 36-year-old’s Test career saw him hit 28 centuries with his 9282 runs in the format coming at an average of 46.64.

His Test-best of 311 not out against England in 2012 is the highest individual score by a South African in Test cricket. In 2013 he rose to the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Test Batting Rankings whilst also occupying top spot in the ODI rankings.

While his ODI debut came in 2008, over three years on from his Test bow, he found success quickly in the 50-over format, becoming the fastest man (in terms of innings) to 2000 ODI runs. He also holds the record for being the quickest to 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.

Amla finishes his ODI career with 27 centuries, the most by a South African batsman, and an average just under 50.

Amla also captained South Africa on 25 occasions across formats.

The right-handed batsman will continue to play domestic cricket. On the announcement of his retirement, Amla said: “Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege.“I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.” (AFP)