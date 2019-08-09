Crucial UDP meet today

SHILLONG: The UDP will discuss the issues of election of new president, by-election to Shella and the post of Assembly Speaker during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on Friday.

The idea of fielding Balajied Kupar Synrem, son of Late Donkupar Roy, for by-election to the Shella Assembly constituency will be discussed during the CEC meeting.

The Shella unit of UDP has already decided that the eldest son of Roy will contest the vacant Shella seat.

It is learnt that family members have accepted the proposal to field Roy’s son.

The late UDP president represented Shella constituency for seven consecutive terms.

UDP senior working president Bindo Lanong said besides discussing about by-election, the priority will also be on the new president of the party.

The meeting is expected to be chaired by Lanong.

The MLAs who will be attending the meeting will raise the issue of election of new Assembly Speaker.

Earlier on Wednesday, KHADC chief and Shella MDC Teinwell Dkhar and Sohra MDC, Titosstarwell Chyne had informed that the family members of Roy have welcomed the proposal to field Balajied for the upcoming by-election.

The two leaders also informed that Synrem’s candidature would be officially declared in a meeting to be held at Shella on August 22.