Conrad applauds environment-focused celebration

Platinum Jubilee of The Shillong Times begins

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday said it was the teamwork that held the key to success and sustenance of any endeavour while congratulating The Shillong Times team (including those from the past ) on completion of 75 years of glorious journey in the service of the people of Meghalaya and the rest of the region.

He said besides the teamwork, the youngsters must have the fire in the belly and the passion in them to excel in their ventures.

Gracing the inauguration of year-long Platinum Jubilee celebration of The Shillong Times in the hill capital city, the Chief Minister applauded that theme, environment conservation, of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the newspaper that was first published way back on August 10, 1945.

“Conservation of environment is a global concern today and it needs a holistic approach involving all the stakeholders. The efforts must begin at the individual household level. Every household in the state must strive to keep their homes clean and green, try to take care of garbage generated by them and if possible try harvesting the rainwater in whatever way feasible for them. Then comes the community approach to preserve the environment,” the Chief Minister said.

“Shillong is so beautiful, rather the entire state is beautiful. But our building and dwelling houses are all in mess. Here comes the importance of individual efforts. At least, we should try to keep our houses clean by using a coat of paint. Let’s stop talking on environment conservation but start working as has been exhibited by noted conservation leader, Advocate Afroz Shah who is present here among us,” Sangma said.

The Chief Minister asserted that Meghalaya government is really serious about protecting the natural environment and pointed out that the state was the first to have a water policy in the country to deal with the water crisis that looming over the country. The water policy is focused on maintain quality of the water, water budgeting, recycling.

Saying that going organic is vital for protection of environment, he said Meghalaya government had been promoting use of jute bags, organic products of state’s/region’s entrepreneurs. He informed that the common platform for selling products of Meghalaya, meghamart.com was a very good beginning and the site now allowed entrepreneurs from the entire Northeast to sell their products. He underlined the need to have a good procurement policy too.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the Managing Director of The Shillong Times (P) Ltd and a former Editor of the newspaper, Manas Chaudhuri highlighted the challenges surmounted by the newspaper during the seven and a half decades of its uninterrupted service of giving voices to the voiceless of Meghalaya and other parts of the region.

He reiterated the newspaper’s commitment to highlight the issues concerning the masses and focus on efforts at government and non-government levels for conservation of the environment. “Most citizens leave the problem at the doorstep of the government. The Shillong Times, will do everything possible to help the government which is now headed by a dynamic and knowledgeable Chief Minister, in safeguarding the environment. The state expects to see a tangible positive changes in its natural environment and the newspaper is ready to chip in by galvanizing the people and raising their concern and awareness level for a better environment,” Chaudhuri said.

The Editor of The Shillong Times, while welcoming the dignitaries and guest to the function, pledged that the oldest newspaper of the state would never deviate from its avowed goal of serving the greater interests of the people of the state and the region under any circumstances. She said it was the overwhelming support of the people that had been the most valuable resource for the newspaper throughout its journey.