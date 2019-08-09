CM’s intervention sought on several issues in SGH

TURA: Several organizations from South Garo Hills including the GSU, ADE, A’kim Saldora Society, CEPARD and the Baghmara Contractors’ Association (BCA) along with citizens from the district have urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into various issues plaguing the district.

In three separate memorandums which were handed over to South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner H B Marak recently, to be forwarded to the Chief Minister, the organizations sought the provision of a better water supply scheme for Baghmara Town, completion of repairing as well as speeding up of the construction of double lane on NH-62 and the revocation of the transfer order of MCS and Additional Deputy Commissioner, C N Sangma.

The organizations informed that the present water supply to the town by the PHE department is irregular and unfiltered as well as insufficient to meet the needs of the ever growing population which, they claimed was one of the reasons many government officials posted at Baghmara do not wish to join their duties. To solve this problem, the organizations sought that a better water supply scheme is provided for the town.

With regard to the repair of roads in the district, the organizations pointed out that the people were facing immense hardships due to the badly maintained NH-62. They added that ever since the inception of the NH-62 double lane project, work on it has remained dormant as if the project never existed. The organizations urged that work on the said highway including the double lane project is completed at the earliest.

On the transfer of MCS Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner, C N Sangma from the district, the organizations sought the immediate revocation of the order saying an efficient and upright officer who maintains good relationship with the general public was being taken away.

“We are saddened that the officer who has not done any damage or harm to the people is being made a political victim. We hope that this memorandum will get your full attention and justice will be done to the people of the district by cancelling the order immediately,” the organizations stated.

Earlier, a rally was also organized through the main thoroughfares of the town before the memorandums were submitted to the Deputy Commissioner in his office chamber.