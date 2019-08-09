Bindo Lanong heads UDP for the time being

SHILLONG: Senior working president of United Democratic Party (UDP), Bindo Lanong will lead the party till new the office bearers are elected in the general council of the party to be held on September 11.

Speaking to reporters after holding the special central executive committee meeting on Friday, general secretary of the UDP, Jemino Mawthoh said, “By virtue of him being a senior working president of the UDP, Lanong will continue to lead the party till the new office bearers are elected in the general council.”

It may be mentioned that the UDP took stock of the situation in the party following the death of their president, Donkupar Roy on July 28.

As for the vacancy in the Speaker’s post, Lanong said the meeting took a unanimous decision that the Speaker’s post should be retained by the UDP. “We felt that the vacancy should go to the UDP again,” he said.

As for the Shella vacancy, Lanong said a general meeting of the Shella constituency will take a decision and finalise the candidature for the Shella seat though the consensus was in favour of candidate from late Roy’s family.

The decision will be taken at the general meeting of Shella on August 22 which will take a final call on the candidature.