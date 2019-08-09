22nd national e-Governance conclave adopts 10-point resolution

SHILLONG: The 22nd National Conference on e-Governance which concluded here on Friday has adopted a 10-point Shillong declaration under which it has been resolved to Improve the citizen’s experience with Government services by promoting timely implementation of India Enterprise Architecture (IndEA) and implementing a single sign-on for interoperability and integration among e-Government applications throughout the country

As per the resolution, efforts will be made to consolidate the plethora of successful State level e-Governance projects and domain-based projects with a focus to replicate them as a common application software with configurable features 3

The conference further adopted a resolution to ensure improvement in ease of living and ease of doing business by making a big shift in the role of government from Service Provider to Service Enabler, thus moving from development of applications to making available public digital platforms where multiple competitive applications can be developed

It was also decided that steps would be taken to further improve connectivity in North Eastern States by addressing the issues and challenges of telecommunications connectivity at grassroots level and formulate and implement a comprehensive telecom development plan

Another resolution was that steps would be taken to enhance the activities of Electronics Sector Skill Council in North Eastern States and explore the possibility for opening an electronics skill center in Shillong

It was also decided to promote use of e-Office and move towards paper less State Secretariats in the North-Eastern States and in the District level offices besides improving the quality of delivery of e-Services in the North East to fulfil the vision of improved citizen experience

The conference also adopted a resolution to develop India as a global cloud hub and facilitate development of Government applications and databases on Cloud by default besides adopting emerging technologies for finding e-Governance solutions

Another resolution was to promote the Digital India Projects with focus on Smart Cities and Smart Villages through Startups and Smart Entrepreneurship

Secretary, DARPG, K.V. Eapen, in his address during the valedictory session, said that NCeG 2019 was one of the best and most comprehensive conferences organized till now. State

Government has put the best foot forward, he noted. Further, Eapen acknowledged the brilliant standard of discussions and presentations made by the participating delegates during the Conference.

Chief Secretary, P.S. Thangkhiew, complemented the enthusiasm and dedication of the organizing team and wished that all the delegates bring the learning from this conference in actual practice.

Over the two days, discussions were held on six sub-themes in Plenary sessions – India Enterprise Architecture (INDEA), Digital Infrastructure, Inclusion and capacity building, Emerging Technology for Practitioners, Secretariat Reforms, National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA). Four Breakout Sessions were held on sub-themes – One Nation One Platform, Engaging with Innovators and Industry, End-to-End Digital Services: IT initiatives of State Governments. An Exhibition was also organized during the event to showcase India’s achievements in the field of e-Governance.