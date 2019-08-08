Veteran filmmaker, Hrithik’s grandfather dead

Veteran filmmaker who churned out matinee classics like Aayee Milan Ki Bela, Aaya Saawan Jhum Ke and Aap Ki Kasam in the 1970s and 80s, but is now more well known for being actor Hrithik Roshan’s maternal grandfather, J. Om Prakash breathed his last at his residence here on Wednesday, a close family friend said. He was 92.

‘He was very active all through his career, making women-oriented films and an important functionary of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association and other industry associations,’ close family associate and veteran journalist Indermohan Singh Pannu told IANS. Prakash’s daughter Pinky is married to veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father. ‘My dearest uncle Mr J. Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us!” sharing the news of his uncle’s demise, actor Deepak Parashar tweeted. (IANS)